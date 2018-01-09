Quantcast

Boil water notice in effect for Montecito Water District custome - KSBY.com | San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Area News

Boil water notice in effect for Montecito Water District customers

Posted: Updated:

At 11:50 a.m. the Montecito Water District announced a Boil Water Notice for customers in the Montecito and Summerland areas related to the storm.

The notice states to boil your water before drinking it. Bring all water to a boil for one minute and then let it cool before using or use bottled water.

An alternative method of disinfection for residents that are not able to boil their water is to use fresh, unscented, liquid household bleach. To do so, add 8 drops (or 1/8 teaspoon) of bleach per gallon of clear water or 16 drops (or 1/4 teaspoon) per gallon of cloudy water, mix thoroughly, and allow it to stand for 30 minutes before using. A chlorine-like taste and odor will result from this disinfection procedure and is an indication that adequate disinfection has taken place. 

You can also use water disinfection tablets by following manufacturers' instructions.

This is the preferred method to assure that the water is safe to drink until further notice.

Failure to follow this advisory could result in stomach or intestinal illness, water officials said.

For more information, contact State Water Resources Control Board – Drinking Water Field Operations Branch – District Office at (805) 566-1326.

Top Trending Videos

WEATHER
Doppler Radar
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Hwy 101 shut down in southern Santa Barbara County

    Hwy 101 shut down in southern Santa Barbara County

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 7:58 PM EST2018-01-10 00:58:38 GMT
    Runoff water from Montecito Creek closed a portion of Highway 101 Tuesday. (SB Co. Fire/Mike Eliason photo)Runoff water from Montecito Creek closed a portion of Highway 101 Tuesday. (SB Co. Fire/Mike Eliason photo)

    Highway 101 though the Montecito area Tuesday morning, according to emergency authorities. 

    Highway 101 though the Montecito area Tuesday morning, according to emergency authorities. 

  • Death toll rises to 13 in Montecito-area mudslides

    Death toll rises to 13 in Montecito-area mudslides

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 7:49 PM EST2018-01-10 00:49:49 GMT
    Photo: Ventura Co. Air UnitPhoto: Ventura Co. Air Unit

    Heavy overnight rains have damaged homes, prompted multiple rescues in the Montecito area, stranded drivers and closed Highway 101 from Highway 126 in Ventura to Miplas Street in Santa Barbara.  

    Heavy overnight rains have damaged homes, prompted multiple rescues in the Montecito area, stranded drivers and closed Highway 101 from Highway 126 in Ventura to Miplas Street in Santa Barbara.  

  • School closures for Tues., Jan. 9

    School closures for Tues., Jan. 9

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 5:05 AM EST2018-01-09 10:05:06 GMT
    Due to heavy rains and mudslide potential, the following schools are closed for Tues., Jan. 9: Carpinteria Unified School District - all schools closed today Cold Spring School District - closed Montecito Union School - closed This list will be updated throughout the day.
    Due to heavy rains and mudslide potential, the following schools are closed for Tues., Jan. 9: Carpinteria Unified School District - all schools closed today Cold Spring School District - closed Montecito Union School - closed This list will be updated throughout the day.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KSBY.com 2018, KSBY.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?