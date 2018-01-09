Boil water notice in effect for Montecito Water District customers

At 11:50 a.m. the Montecito Water District announced a Boil Water Notice for customers in the Montecito and Summerland areas related to the storm.

The notice states to boil your water before drinking it. Bring all water to a boil for one minute and then let it cool before using or use bottled water.

An alternative method of disinfection for residents that are not able to boil their water is to use fresh, unscented, liquid household bleach. To do so, add 8 drops (or 1/8 teaspoon) of bleach per gallon of clear water or 16 drops (or 1/4 teaspoon) per gallon of cloudy water, mix thoroughly, and allow it to stand for 30 minutes before using. A chlorine-like taste and odor will result from this disinfection procedure and is an indication that adequate disinfection has taken place.

You can also use water disinfection tablets by following manufacturers' instructions.

This is the preferred method to assure that the water is safe to drink until further notice.

Failure to follow this advisory could result in stomach or intestinal illness, water officials said.

For more information, contact State Water Resources Control Board – Drinking Water Field Operations Branch – District Office at (805) 566-1326.