Rock Fire burns 39 acres, downed power lines make access difficult

UPDATE: (7:13 p.m.) - CAL FIRE Public Information Officer Chris Elms says the Rock Fire is now estimated to be 39 acres, according to air GPS. That number may change as crews work to map out the fire on the ground.

Containment remains at 20 percent.

UPDATE: (4:55 p.m.) - The Rock Fire increased to 25 acres with a 20 percent containment, according to CAL FIRE SLO. 

Fire personnel are making good progress on this fire, CAL FIRE SLO said in a tweet. 

Crews are battling heavy fuels and downed power lines, which is making access to the fire very difficult. 

Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire near Lake Nacimiento. 

CAL FIRE SLO says the Rock Fire was reported just before 3 p.m. at 14140 Chimney Rock Road.

So far it's estimated to be about 15 acres in size. As of 3:30 p.m., additional engines were requested. 

We have a crew member on the way to get more information. 

