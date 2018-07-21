Rock Fire burns 39 acres, downed power lines make access difficult

UPDATE: (7:13 p.m.) - CAL FIRE Public Information Officer Chris Elms says the Rock Fire is now estimated to be 39 acres, according to air GPS. That number may change as crews work to map out the fire on the ground.

From Earlier: Airtanker making a drop on the #RockFire.

Fire GPS'd at 39 acres from the air. Number may change again as crews can map the fire from the ground. Still 20% containment. Crews will be on scene throughout the night working on hot spots and containment. pic.twitter.com/AOz2KOgwHv — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 22, 2018

Containment remains at 20 percent.

UPDATE: (4:55 p.m.) - The Rock Fire increased to 25 acres with a 20 percent containment, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

Fire personnel are making good progress on this fire, CAL FIRE SLO said in a tweet.

Crews are battling heavy fuels and downed power lines, which is making access to the fire very difficult.

#RockFire (update) fire is approx. 25 acres and 20% contained. crew are making good progress. heavy fuels and down power lines are making access difficult. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 21, 2018

Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire near Lake Nacimiento.

CAL FIRE SLO says the Rock Fire was reported just before 3 p.m. at 14140 Chimney Rock Road.

So far it's estimated to be about 15 acres in size. As of 3:30 p.m., additional engines were requested.

We have a crew member on the way to get more information.

#RockFire (update) fire now approx 15 acres. Incident Commander ordering additional engines. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 21, 2018