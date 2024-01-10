How freezing temps could take a toll on your home's pipes

Frigid weather prompted a freeze warning in northern San Luis Obispo County this week.

Freezing temperatures can cause damage to your water pipes, and late Monday night, Tyler Enriquez, the owner of T&R Plumbing, received a call regarding a burst pipe at an apartment complex in Atascadero.

“It broke at a fitting in the ground. We ended up digging it up, cutting back a couple of feet and rebuilding the whole water entry with a new pressure regulator and installing valve and hose bib, and that ended up being around $1,200,” Enriquez explained.

While newer complexes and homes have pipes that are designed to expand and contract during extreme temperatures, pipes in older homes are not.

“Some old houses have the thin-walled copper and those, if they freeze up, they expand and crack, especially at the fittings of the pipes," Enriquez said.

Homeowner Carol De Lisle is used to taking care of her property and says she hasn’t had a pipe burst in 25 years.

“I first made sure that my water main access shutoff valve was completely cleared so I could shut it off quickly. I made sure the insulation I put last year on my pipes, I put new insulation last year on my outdoor pipes, that there was no gaps and that nothing was broken off. I made sure my drip system was off and drained and I wrapped blankets on my hose bibs,” she said.

Property manager George Enriquez says water typically starts coming out of light fixtures if a pipe has burst in the home.

If that happens, Enriquez says you should immediately shut off the main water supply. If pipes burst when no one is home, it can lead to expensive and extensive damage.

“We've come out to houses that have had the water coming out of the doors that, you know, that the people went to the grocery store or they work late and, you know, when it's freezing or they went out of town for the weekend and they didn't shut off their main valve and next thing you know... the neighbor is shutting off their water for them,” he said.

You can buy alarms at a local hardware store that can be installed underneath sinks, water heaters, and around the home to alert you if there is a leak.

In addition to checking your water pipes when there's a freeze warning, the National Weather Service advises that people also take steps to protect their crops and unprotected livestock.