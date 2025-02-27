'It's really exciting': Cambria's East Ranch Park gets a new functional feature

In Cambria, new restrooms were installed at East Ranch Park on Wednesday.

According to officials with the Cambria Community Services District (CCSD), the project cost around $800,000 to complete.

The agency reportedly received a $175,000 grant to pay for the permitting, foundation, electrical, and plumbing.

CCSD president Debra Scott says the installation will allow for further development at the park.

"We had the dog park already and we were able to do that, but in order to develop the rest of the park, we needed to have the restroom," Scott said.

The CCSD president adds that the community can now look forward to new spaces for park activities.

"It's really exciting. We love this community. This is where we all want to be, and we all want to be able to enjoy the outdoors, and now we'll have a place where we can actually do some organized activities," Scott said.