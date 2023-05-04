Watch Now
Community

Actions

Legacy Village to host meeting on veteran services and spread awareness

veterans.JPG
KSBY
veterans.JPG
Posted at 3:36 AM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 06:36:27-04

Legacy Village, a local organization that provides services to Central Coast Veterans, is in jeopardy.

To raise awareness of their efforts and issues, they are hosting a Zoom meeting today at 1 p.m.

The public and the community's veteran support experts are encouraged to attend.

They are asking for insight, different perspectives, and guidance on how to keep their organization alive.

During this meeting, they are going to provide information on the courses of action of the veterans that rely on them for support and discuss opportunities on how to best support them.

The link to the meeting is below:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84476665877?pwd=SVZYL3VIUWRDMHJ1NHNiQ2xhUUdidz09#success

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg