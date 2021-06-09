Santa Maria blood drive seeks to combat COVID-19 blood shortages

Santa Maria first responders are hosting a community blood drive Wednesday in a partnership with Vitalant.

Regional stay-at-home orders and social distancing mandates have limited the levels of blood available for life-saving transfusions.

To combat these shortages, the caregivers from American Medical Response and CALSTAR Air Medical Services encourage the public to make an appointment for the June 10 blood drive. The drive runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and those who wish to donate can make an appointment online or call (805) 542-8500.

The drive will take place at American Medical Response, 3130 Skyway Dr., Suite #702 in Santa Maria.

The blood drive will benefit Vitalant’s network of 1,000 hospitals across 40 U.S. States.

