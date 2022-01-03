Five shows to binge in January 2022

TUCSON, Ariz. — Looking to camp out on the couch and take down a show that will keep you up way too late and help you procrastinate from doing more important tasks? Here are five shows to stream this month.

AND JUST LIKE THAT

Premise: The sequel to "Sex and the City" catches up with Carrie and her besties — minus Samantha — more than a decade after the last movie.

Stars: Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Willie Garson, Sara Ramirez.

Service: HBO Max

Why it's impossible to stop watching: The writing is still just as sassy, and the characters continue to be just as appealing, even as they deal with the hardships delivered by late middle age. New York City continues to be just as important a character as any of the leads.

THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT

Premise: A spinoff of the smash Disney+ success "The Mandalorian" places one of the "Star Wars" cult favorite characters in the spotlight for the first time.

Stars: Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen, Matt Berry, Jennifer Beals.

Service: Disney+

Why it's impossible to stop watching: The show continues to tread the pseudo-Western path that "The Mandalorian" carved out, introducing appealing characters and throwing in surprising plotlines, all while paying massive service to fans. New episodes drop on Wednesdays.

90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS

Premise: The reality series follows hopeful romantics as they attempt to connect with romantic partners from other parts of the world that they've been dating online.

Service: Discovery+

Why it's impossible to stop watching: Wealthy in pricelessly awkward moments, the series makes you laugh at the subjects while rooting for them. Consistently entertaining and surprising, the eye-rolling, wince-inducing moments make the show. New episodes debut on Sundays.

COBRA KAI

Premise: Catching up with the high school rivals in "The Karate Kid" decades later, the family action-dramedy finds that old resentments continue to fester, while uneasy alliances build and fall apart through the generations.

Stars: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Xolo Mariduena, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan.

Service: Netflix

Why it's impossible to stop watching: The series has generated such a following that it probably eclipses that of the movies. Macchio and Zabka are at their self-mocking best, and the writing manages to find fresh angles on old characters while creating new stories that are just as appealing. Season four was set for release on Netflix Dec. 31.

MACGRUBER

Premise: This sendup of action-flick cliches roars with gung-ho charisma, with storylines that trump the 1980s and 90s tropes it satirizes.

Stars: Will Forte, Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, Billy Zane.

Service: Peacock

Why it's impossible to stop watching: This is the perfect role for Forte, who thrives in self-aware, ironic parts. Special effects and editing are laughably, intentionally silly at times, underlining the anything-goes feel. The entire first season debuted Dec. 16.

This story was originally published by Phil Villarreal on Scripps station KGUN in Tucson, Arizona.

