Grover Beach may cut down homeless encampment cleanup notice

Grover Beach is looking to speed up the removal of homeless encampments. Currently, a 72‑hour notice is required before any cleanups can take place but that could soon change.

April Wallraven is a Grover Beach resident.

“I've always been homeless on the streets, trying the best that I can to get through what I gotta get through,” Wallraven said.

The Grover Beach City Council is considering shortening the time between notification and cleanup of homeless encampments from 3 days to 2.

As someone experiencing homelessness, April Wallraven said 48 hours is not much time when you’re packing up all you have.

“It's hard because there's certain places that you can go to,” Wallraven said. “But at the same time, how do you really feel safe anywhere?”

Wallraven said despite the potential change, she understands city leaders are just doing their jobs.

Grover Beach City Manager Matthew Bronson said the law around notifying encampments has changed letting cities have more control on their time frame.

“We felt that 48 hours was a more reasonable time frame,” Bronson said. “It still provides some period of time that individuals can find a different spot to locate their encampment, but it helps to make that process faster and more responsive.”

Grover Beach police Operations Commander, Nelida Aceves said before encampments are cleared, notifications are made and information on available resources provided.

Officers then revisit the site before public works clears the area.

“It’s a lot better to tell somebody what they can and cannot do and the reason why,” Aceves said. “If they don't know the way, they can continue to make the mistake and, violate the ordinances of the city.”

Five Cities Homeless Coalition’s Executive Director, Janna Nichols, says no matter the ordinance, it is important to remember that people experiencing homelessness are still part of the community.

“90% of those that we are identifying as homeless are of our community,” Nichols said. “They grew up here. They lived here. I can guarantee you nobody grows up thinking that they want to be homeless.”

The city council will discuss the proposed ordinance on October 27.