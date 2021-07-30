Arroyo Grande baseball's Ryan Tayman verbally commits to Cal Berkeley

ARROYO GRANDE — Arroyo Grande baseball star Ryan Tayman is headed to Cal Berkeley to play for the Bears.

Tayman is a catcher, 1st and 3rd baseman for the Eagles, standing tall at 6'3 and is only 15-years-old. The future is bright for the young star.

"I really liked the field there, the coaches, and the way they went about things... All of the hard work, it's pretty cool. Over the years it's been a dream," Tayman said.

Tayman began training with Mike Murphy in San Luis Obispo a few years ago and he continued to get better year after year. "He started to put up numbers, everyone in the area started to take notice of him and after this scholarship to Cal, it's out of the bag now how good he is," Murphy added.

"He started in SLO with the Tigers and made his name from here. For anyone who plays on the local travel teams, it's a good message for them that they can make it out of here as well. Arroyo Grande has a great kid on their hands," Murphy said.

Tayman is gearing up for his junior season at Arroyo Grande.