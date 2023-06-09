Disneyland announces special ticket offer this summer for CA residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Good news for all Disneyfans that live in California!

Disney announced on Tuesday a special ticket offer forCalifornia residents only, allowing those eligible to visit DisneylandResort this summer for as little as $83 per day with a 3-day, 1-park per-day theme park ticket.

The special offer comes as the theme park celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, marking the special milestone with unique experiences, entertainment, and more.

Three-day, 1-park per day tickets start at $249 for admission Mondays through Thursdays, or as low as $299 ($100 per day) for admission any day - including weekends - for eligible guests.

The limited-time tickets are available for purchase beginning June 6, 2023, and California residents may redeem their tickets on any three eligible days from June 12 through Sept. 28, 2023, subject to park reservation availability.

Valid admission and park reservation for the same park on the same date is required for park entry.

The tickets must be redeemed between June 12 and Sept. 28.

Park officials urged customers to make reservations early, noting that availability will be limited on select days, particularly as the expiration date of the tickets nears.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can visit disneyland.com or by calling (866) 572-7321.