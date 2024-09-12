Arroyo Grande teenager dies following jet ski crash on Lake Shasta

Arroyo Grande teen Dominic Marshall Lencioni is dead after a boating crash on Lake Shasta, according to the Shasta County Coroner's Office.

At around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, 19-year-old Lencioni was riding a jet ski with another teen.

They collided with a second jet ski being operated by a 21-year-old man.

The incident happened in Shannon Cove near Sacramento Point.

Shasta County Sheriff's Deputies with the Boating Safety Unit responded to the crash.

When they arrived at the lake, they found Lencioni and the other teen injured on the shoreline.

The 21-year-old did not need medical attention.

Lencioni was later pronounced dead at the hospital.