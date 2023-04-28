Attention Parents: A van seen trying to lure in students near C. L. Elementary School

Attention all parents who have children who attend C. L. Smith Elementary.

There was an announcement released yesterday, stating that there has been a suspicious white van driving around the area asking if students need a "ride to school."

SLO P.D. is investigating, and also said that that they will increase their presence in the area.

In the meantime, it is asked to talk with your kids on safety while walking to school, in case they are confronted with this type of situation.

if you have any questions, you can call the principal, Mr.Black at 805-596-4094 or SLO P.D.