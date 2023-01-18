Car flood damage impact explained by local car sales associate

Honda Dealership of Santa Maria is encouraging people to purchase gap insurance when buying a car to protect themselves in case of a heavy storm.

Jair Salazar, a senior sales associate at Honda Santa Maria explained to KSBY the damage cars go through when they are flooded.

"When a car is in a flood, not just the interior will get damaged, but sometimes the mechanical components will get damaged as well. Once water and debris start going into the engine. At that point, it becomes super tricky," Salazar said.

"That's why we have paint and fabric protection in situations like this that would cover the interior of the vehicle, making sure that if there's anything that we could replace or repair, we would do it on the inside as well as the outside. But as far as the mechanical components, we have gap insurance that we sell here at the dealership."

Salazar also recommends people take photos and keep evidence of storm damage.