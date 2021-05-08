Community members de-stress at goat yoga classes in San Luis Obispo

Several community members are feeling relaxed after taking a unique type of yoga class Saturday morning.

Goat yoga at the Madonna Meadows in San Luis Obispo is an all-ages and all-levels outdoor yoga class hosted by California Goat Yoga, a public outreach program by Mullenax Ranch.

"They're busy hopping around, enjoying things, running between people's feet and causing people to laugh," said Alex Mullenax, California Goat Yoga owner and operator. "You never know what people are going through."

During these classes, certified yoga instructors lead the group as playful baby goats surround the yogis.

"Peaceful, calm, I'm already good around animals," said yoga participant Jennifer Clatt.

Reservations are required for all attendees and classes vary in price.

The yoga program specializes in Nigerian dwarf goats, which are classified as a miniature breed of dairy goats, according to the organization's website.

There will be sessions on May 9, June 12, July 10, July 24, Aug. 7 and Aug. 28. Classes are offered from 8-9 a.m. and 9:30-10:30 a.m.

You can register for an upcoming class by clicking here. Participants are asked to wear comfortable clothing and close-toed shoes during each session.