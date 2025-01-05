'Dies off like a cliff after New Year's Eve': SLO Restaurant Month aims to support local businesses in January

The first-ever SLO Restaurant Month is being organized and dozens of businesses are participating.

They are offering several deals while working to support local businesses and celebrating the variety of different foods in San Luis Obispo.

The House of Bread at the Farmhouse Ln. location offers bread made from scratch, espressos, and more.

The House of Bread has two locations but the one on Farmhouse Ln. is also a breakfast and lunch restaurant.

“We’re super busy during the holidays and it's difficult keeping up with the volume and then it just dies off like a cliff after New Year's Eve,” said Sheila McCann, the owner of House of Bread.

The House of Bread is participating in SLO Restaurant Month.

The participating location has been open for over a year. This is their first year participating and this month they have some incentives.

“Monday through Friday we have a certain menu and on the weekends—we also do a brunch and that includes benedicts," said McCann. "We have different types of eggs benedicts, so the deal is during the week. It's $15 [for] a specific menu."

“They can also get the benedicts and that's 20 dollars but the deal is that it includes a beverage of choice,” McCnan continued.

Woodstock Pizza also had a busy holiday season.

“The holiday season is where we get a lot of large ticket sales because of holiday parties and stuff," said Levi Aaronson, the Assistant General Manager at Woodstock Pizza. "We've been really busy with a lot of reservations."

However, there was a drop in business after the holidays.

“January is for sure when we start to see that dropping just a little bit,” Aaronson said.

This month they have incentives for their customers.

“You will get an extra large combination pizza, a large Brother Tom’s Salad, and a pitcher of beer," said Aaronson. "You get $14 off that deal."