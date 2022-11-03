Dignity Health's Marian Community Clinic anniversary and ribbon cutting

The 25th-anniversary celebration and ribbon cutting for Dignity Health's Marian Community Clinic grand opening for its new location will be on Thursday, November 10, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Opening remarks will start at 4:15 p.m. and the ribbon cutting will start at 4:30 p.m.

The physicians and staff of Marian Community Clinic along with Santa Maria’s Mayor Alice Patino and ambassadors of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber will be in attendance.

At the open house, there will be clinic tours, live music, and refreshments to celebrate and commemorate Marian Community Clinic’s new location and the importance of this clinic in the Santa Maria community.

The Marian Community Clinic is located at 1745 N. Broadway, in Santa Maria.