Fallas Discount Store closing in Santa Maria

After 8 years of business - the Fallas discount store at Santa Maria Town Center West is closing its doors.

The store carries merchandise including clothing, shoes and bedding.

A sign outside of the store says "Closing, 10-50% off, lost our lease."

However Fallas' parent company, National Stores Inc., owns the building.

The corporate office has not confirmed the reason for closing or a move-out date.

The company did file for bankruptcy in 2018 - which led to closing 74 of over 300 nationwide locations, including one in Lompoc.

The parking lot has been the home of Santa Maria's Downtown Fridays, which started up again last Friday.