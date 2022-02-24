Watch
Firearms store advertising at local high school, making some parents uneasy

Charlie Riedel/AP
In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 21, 2108, handguns for sale are lined up in a display case at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit, Mo. The suburban Kansas City gun store is courting women with department-store touches such as a scent machine and a high-end women’s fashion boutique. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 4:11 AM, Feb 24, 2022
A sponsored advertisement at Atascadero High School has caused concern from some parents around the Central Coast.

Businesses across the area show their support for schools with sponsorships. They give money to the school and in return, they get a banner on the fence at the football field. Roosters Firearms in Templeton is one of those businesses, which raised the question among some parents online on whether all types of businesses are okay to advertise at schools.

“It’s important to make sure they are shown the appropriate products,” said Ian Halvorsen, a parent. “Seeing the country's relationship with guns, it seems a little aggressive for a gun store to be advertising at a high school.”

“If you get down to brass tax, we are a shooting sports store,” said Terry Mulhall, owner of Rooster’s Firearms. “Shooting is a sport and that's what we promote. We work in educating kids; we work in educating the public in fire safety, in handgun safety.”

The principal, also standing by their support, says the schools appreciate all the help they can get and from a policy standpoint, they aren't breaking any rules.

