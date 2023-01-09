Floods & road closures: San Luis Obispo County

Storm conditions seen across the Central Coast Sunday night and into Monday morning may affect your morning commute. This list may be updated throughout the morning as more road conditions are reported.

Paso Robles:

South River Road and Navajo Road to 13th Street is closed due to rock and debris run-off.

San Luis Obispo:

HWY 101 and Marsh Street off-ramp closed due to flooding.

HWY 101 and Madonna Road off-ramp flooded.

State Route 1 and Kansas Avenue lane 2 closed due to flooding.

Los Osos Valley Road and West Foothill Boulevard flooded.

Nipomo:

State Route 1 and Division Street to Oso Flaco Lake Road, reason unknown currently.