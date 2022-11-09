How to Be a Santa to a Senior

As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead encourages San Luis Obispo County residents to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone.

Through Be a Santa to a Senior, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.

“A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” said Matt Galbraith, owner of the Grover Beach Home Instead office. “Through Be a Santa to a Senior, we can help them feel the holiday spirit.”

This year, program coordinators hope to collect gifts for 200 local older adults.

To participate, shoppers can look for v trees or displays at locations around the area. Ornaments featuring the name and desired gift of an older adult will be on display, and shoppers can buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped or in a gift bag to the location with the ornament attached.

Ornaments will be available from Nov. 1 to Dec. 8. The gifts will be delivered in time for the holidays.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:

SLO Smiles – 878 Walnut St. in San Luis Obispo

Home Instead – 180 N. 9 th St. in Grover Beach

St. in Grover Beach Carlock’s Bakery – 1024 Los Osos Valley Road in Los Osos

“This program is so much more than gift-giving – it's about the special moments and joy shared between the older adults and the community around them,” said Galbraith. "There is nothing better than seeing the smile on an older adult’s face when they open their gift.”

Be a Santa to a Senior is a true community program, with support from local businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers, and members of the community. Home Instead has partnered with PathPoint, Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, Senior Angels of the Central Coast, and Meals that Connect to identify seniors, and collect and distribute the gifts.

Since the program’s inception in 2003, Be a Santa to a Senior has mobilized more than 65,000 volunteers, provided approximately 2.2 million gifts, and brightened the season for more than 750,000 deserving older adults nationwide. For more information, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 805-473-5781.

To learn more about helping older adults in SLO County, visit imreadytocare.com.

