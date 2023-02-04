Job fair at Allegretto Vineyard Resort

Allegretto Vineyard Resort is hosting a job fair on February 22nd.

The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It will be at Allegretto Vineyard Resort which is at 2700 Buena Vista Drive in Paso Robles.

This job fair is an opportunity for anyone who is interested in working in the hospitality industry.

The hospitality industry is starting to open up again after the pandemic and there are more job opportunities than ever.

They are looking for people to fill part-time and full-time positions.

Benefits of careers and jobs in this field:



health insurance

401k and 401k matching

food discounts

discount at Ayres Hotels

vacation and paid time accrual

They also share that all applicants will be entered to win an overnight stay at Allegretto.

