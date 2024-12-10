Morning Minute: Fire warnings and community updates

Good morning Central Coast, today we are keeping an eye on our local weather conditions as the Franklin Fire in Malibu continues to spread. Up closer to home, we have a fire weather warning in the San Luis Obispo County mountains, this means conditions are dry and warm so it makes for an easier chance for a fire to start.

At tonight's San Luis Obispo City Council meeting, council members will consider proposed changes to a development at San Luis Ranch. Community reporter McKenzie Diaz will break down the changes in a story you'll see this morning first in Daybreak.

Are you tackling your holiday shopping in person or online? According to Capital One Shopping, in-store shopping still reigns supreme, racking up $7.051 trillion in sales last year compared to $1.243 trillion online... but there’s a game-changer in the mix this season: Artificial Intelligence. Tune in to see my report on how AI is stepping in to reshape how and where consumers spend.

Also happening today:



The City of San Luis Obispo is hosting a public meeting to discuss the next steps to clean up chemicals found in the San Luis Obispo Valley Groundwater Basin. The meeting will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Library Community Room at 995 Palm St.

Voters in Morro Bay passed Measure A-24. It means residents will now decide on any land use changes for four properties located at the former power plant and near the Embarcadero. The final vote was 60% 'yes' to 40% 'no.'

Missed out on Cal Poly’s annual poinsettia sale? Don’t worry — the holiday cheer is still in full bloom!

ICYMI, Community reporter Dylan Foreman spoke with a Cal Poly student who reported being attacked on campus by a group of men early Saturday morning:

'I want the people brought to justice': Cal Poly assault victim and family speak out

Join KSBY for the 13th annual Season of Hope, the Central Coast's largest food and toy drive! From October 14 to December 13, help brighten the holidays for those in need by dropping off donations at locations near you. We will be live at the locations below from 4 P.M. - 7 P.M. to hear from our community members who come out to donate:

Dec. 10



Montecito Fire, 595 San Ysidro Rd.

Dec. 11



CAL FIRE SLO station #21 Broad Street by SLO Airport

Dec. 12

