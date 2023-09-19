Pavement repair project kicks off in Santa Maria

Drivers in Santa Maria may experience delays over the coming months due to road repairs.
The work kicks off Monday and is scheduled to continue through the end of January.
Crews will be removing and replacing various portions of asphalt and working to re-do traffic striping.
The $4 million project is being funded through Gas Tax, Measure A and SB-1 Gas Tax, according to the City of Santa Maria.
“Having safe, well-maintained roads is a top priority for the City, which knows how important it is to our residents and infrastructure. As one of its Smart City, Safe City programs, the Department of Public Works diligently tracks the Pavement Condition Index (PCI) to assess the condition of streets. Based on available funds, including tax revenue from gas purchases, staff conducts annual assessments and develops road projects,” the City said in a press release.
The following streets are included in the project:
- Suey Road from Main Street to Donovan Road
- Main Street from Palisade Drive to North Suey Road
- Betteravia Road from “A” Street to City Limit near Highway 101
- Intersection of Cook Street and McClelland Street
- Jones Street from College Drive to Concepcion Avenue
- Bradley Road from E. Main Street to Columbia Drive
- Depot Street from Fesler Street to Main Street
- Railroad Avenue from Donovan Road to Fesler Street
- Blosser Road From Donovan Road to Betteravia Road
- Carlotti Drive from Noble Way to Donovan Road
Suey Road from Main Street to Donovan Road and East Main Street from Palisade Drive to North Suey Road are the first streets where work is taking place.
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes whenever possible.