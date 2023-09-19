Pavement repair project kicks off in Santa Maria



Drivers in Santa Maria may experience delays over the coming months due to road repairs.

The work kicks off Monday and is scheduled to continue through the end of January.

Crews will be removing and replacing various portions of asphalt and working to re-do traffic striping.

The $4 million project is being funded through Gas Tax, Measure A and SB-1 Gas Tax, according to the City of Santa Maria.

“Having safe, well-maintained roads is a top priority for the City, which knows how important it is to our residents and infrastructure. As one of its Smart City, Safe City programs, the Department of Public Works diligently tracks the Pavement Condition Index (PCI) to assess the condition of streets. Based on available funds, including tax revenue from gas purchases, staff conducts annual assessments and develops road projects,” the City said in a press release.

The following streets are included in the project:



Suey Road from Main Street to Donovan Road

Main Street from Palisade Drive to North Suey Road

Betteravia Road from “A” Street to City Limit near Highway 101

Intersection of Cook Street and McClelland Street

Jones Street from College Drive to Concepcion Avenue

Bradley Road from E. Main Street to Columbia Drive

Depot Street from Fesler Street to Main Street

Railroad Avenue from Donovan Road to Fesler Street

Blosser Road From Donovan Road to Betteravia Road

Carlotti Drive from Noble Way to Donovan Road

Suey Road from Main Street to Donovan Road and East Main Street from Palisade Drive to North Suey Road are the first streets where work is taking place.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes whenever possible.