Santa Barbara Co. Animal Services expands operations in Lompoc

Beginning Friday, Santa Barbara County Animal Services will be open for community services at their Lompoc shelter location.

They are now open Fridays through Mondays.

They can help pet owners with license sales and renewals, lost pet reunification, volunteer opportunities, and adoption counseling, among many other things.

Director Sarah Aguilar said that "now more than ever, they [people] need access to animal services outside traditional hours."

With this message, she also shared that they are going to be open on weekends now from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in order to "make our resources as convenient as possible.”

It is worth mentioning that they are closed from 11 a.m. to noon Friday through Monday.

Shelters in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara will continue regular operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:30 pm.

The hours aren't the only thing changing for this organization, they are also expanding their business through a set of phases.

Phase one of their plans of expansion focuses on increasing accessibility through technology.

One aspect of this is a kiosk for pet owners or those wanting to adopt a pet. This kiosk will help them access the Animal Services website.

“Team members will be available to assist with finding a new fur friend, finding lost pets, and learning about foster and volunteer opportunities," said Aguilar.

SBCAS recognizes that there are people who don't have access to the internet, "and we don’t want that to be a barrier to bringing a pet into your home.” Aguilar states.

Future plans include housing pets at a potential shelter and hosting adoption events.

Aguilar also shared that the organization is "excited to rebuild the volunteer program and expand our foster program.”

To learn more about adoption, fostering, or volunteering, visit their website.