Tenet Health Central Coast hosting two hiring events this week

Tenet Health Central Coast is hosting two hiring events this week, a company representative told KSBY.

The first hiring event will be Wednesday, June 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

“Meet with hiring leaders and recruiters to explore exciting career opportunities in our nursing and allied health departments!” a company hiring event flyer says. “Learn about the many advantages of joining the Sierra Vista team, including market-competitive salary and benefits, plus generous sign-on bonuses for select full-time positions. Same-day offers of employment may be extended!”

The second hiring event is Thursday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton.

Both hiring events are for nursing and allied health departments. The company is offering hiring bonuses of up to $20,000 for select full-time positions, according to the company fliers.

“Tenet Health Central Coast is an integrated healthcare system consisting of two acute care hospitals and several affiliated entities, including primary and specialty care, outpatient imaging and laboratories across the Central Coast,” Tenet Health Central Coast’s website says. “We remain committed to meeting the healthcare needs of the communities we serve and becoming the system of choice for both residents and visitors to this region.”

The organization owns Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, Twin Cities Community Hospital, Selma Carlson Diagnostic Center and Templeton Imaging Center.

First California Physician Partners (FCPP), a group that previously operated a handful of medical facilities in the Central Coast area, merged with Tenet Health in August of 2021.

Courtesy Tenet Health Central Coast