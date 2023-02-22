The "Every 15 Minutes" program is back to warn teens of driving under the influence

EFM, Every Fifteen Minutes, has mock car crashes of teenage drunk drivers to show teens the reality of the dangers of drinking and driving.

The actors are selected high school students and their peers witnessing the program sometimes do not know that the accident was not real.

It is purposely very dramatic and emotional to create impact and awareness among students, mostly juniors and seniors, that they are not invincible.

This year is a little different as students from Cambria are coming to the Twin Cities Community Hospital – the busiest Emergency Department in the County-to put this event on.

KSBY Twin Cities Community Hospital, Templeton

This is put on through funding from the California Office of Traffic Safety. the California Highway Patrol provides mini-grants to schools and organizations wanting to implement EFM.

This begins at 8 a.m. and takes two days to complete.

Students will be made up convincingly to look like they have been in an accident and staff will be responding accordingly along with CHP, the County and other agencies.

EFM was named in the 1990s following the number of people who died in alcohol-related vehicle crashes.

That rate is now every 50 minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

###