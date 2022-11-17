Two-day festival 'Los Alamos Flea' to benefit local women & families in crisis

The Los Alamos Flea is a two-day fundraiser for women and families in underserved communities around the Santa Ynez Valley.

It will take place on Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4 at the Los Alamos Depot Bar & Antiques Mall located at 515 Bell St in Los Alamos.

Attendees can enjoy a variety of experiences at the Los Alamos Flea:

Shopping hundreds of vintage and thrift items and sustainably made goods from local vendors and producers

Welcome reception and fashion show with Los Alamo's wineries and a menu by Chef John McCarthy

Local musical acts

Speaker series, book signings, food trucks, and other activities all within the themes of sustainability, education, and support of local businesses and residents

To kick off the start of the flea, there will be a Friday Welcome Party & Flea Preview at the Los Alamos Depot Bar & Antiques Mall. This will take place on Friday, December 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event will feature local winemakers and heavy-passed appetizers, a fashion show previewing items on sale at the flea, and live music. This event is for those 21 and older. Tickets are priced at $60. Click here for tickets.

The flea is an effort created by Build Her Empire, a local foundation.

When a local tragedy left three families facing homelessness, a group of Los Alamos residents started the Build Her Empire foundation to raise funds and awareness for women and families in under-served agricultural communities through events that educate, entertain, and inspire.

The flea will fund the foundation’s programs: scholarships for continuing education in agricultural, culinary, and sustainability-focused fields, donations to adjacent local non-profits, and future fleas.

Los Alamos Flea officials say the flea is about community, activism, sustainable goods, earth-conscious agriculture, and fun.

The flea is accepting donations, vendor/volunteer applications, and sponsorships.

It will be an annual/semi-annual event and flea organizers say they are looking for help. There are volunteer and paid work opportunities.

For more information or how to get involved, click here.