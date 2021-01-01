You Are Not Alone

Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Online screening is one of the quickest and easiest ways to determine whether you are experiencing symptoms of a mental health condition. Mental health conditions, such as depression or anxiety, are real, common and treatable. And recovery is possible.
You can search by your zip code or city. Then you can narrow down your search to therapists who focus on a particular issue, accept insurance or not, speak a particular language etc… You’re bound to find the right fit!
Help With Anxiety and Depression
The Anxiety and Depression Association of America maintains a directory of support groups for people with anxiety and depression.