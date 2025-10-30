Suspect arrested after high-speed chase and assault on Paso Robles officer

A dramatic pursuit ended with the arrest of 24-year-old Kyle DelgadoYoung after police say he led authorities on a high-speed chase and assaulted an officer in Paso Robles on October 29.

Around 10:30 a.m., detectives from the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) received an alert through their License Plate Reader system about a wanted vehicle. A BMW, which had been involved in a prior high-speed chase with the CHP, was located parked on Park Street.

When detectives attempted to box in the vehicle, DelgadoYoung allegedly rammed a PRPD Sergeant’s car and took off from the scene, igniting a dangerous pursuit. Police say the suspect sped northbound on Highway 101 at speeds reaching 120 mph, passing other cars on the shoulder. Due to the dangerous driving, the chase was called off for public safety.

Minutes later, CHP King City initiated another chase with DelgadoYoung, successfully deploying spike strips to disable the BMW. He was arrested and taken into custody.

Authorities say DelgadoYoung was wanted for questioning in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries reported in Paso Robles.

DelgadoYoung faces multiple charges, including felony evading, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of stolen property. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. The stolen property found in his vehicle has been returned to its rightful owners.