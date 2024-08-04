NOAA is opening a new office at Cal Poly

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is coming to San Luis Obispo. The agency will be opening up an office on the Cal Poly campus.

At Port San Luis, Kaila Fritch, a second-year master's student at Cal Poly is working on her four-year research project aimed at understanding and predicting where to find species of rockfish.

“My overall goal is to understand what habitat these species prefer. The benefit of knowing that is we could predict where they're going to be in the future so that when we want to protect those species, we’d know what parts of the ocean they are most likely to be found in. We could protect that area which would help boost those species populations by stopping fishing,” Fritch said.

She's excited to be working more closely with NOAA.

“It would be really useful to have them on campus and meet in person,” Fritch said.

NOAA will specifically be working on the proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary, which aims to enhance conservation efforts, promote cultural heritage, and support marine research.

“Having a NOAA office and a NOAA office on campus will be helpful for us,” said Cal Poly professor Ben Ruttenberg.

Ruttenberg has been a professor for 11 years and says it’s a huge opportunity for students to work in a real-world environment.

“We can then have direct conversations with them about issues that our research is touching that may influence the sanctuary and how the sanctuaries are managed and more broadly how NOAA operates at a broad level,” Ruttenberg said.

NOAA also has locations at UC Santa Barbara and CSU Monterey Bay.

“They look for a location where they can have a presence and work with the local community,” said Jim Dunning, Cal Poly Partners Real Estate Development and Services Associate Executive Director.

Now, students are looking forward to working with NOAA at Cal Poly as well.

“It's important because I would like to work for NOAA one day,” Fritch said.

The NOAA office is expected to be open by the end of 2024.

