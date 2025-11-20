Allan Hancock College cancels Thursday classes due to power outage

A power outage canceled classes at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria on Thursday.

The college posted on social media shortly after 2 p.m., stating that effective immediately, the campus would be closed and classes canceled for the rest of the day “due to a prolonged power outage.”

Students were being asked to leave campus.

According to PG&E’s online outage map, Hancock’s facility is the only customer impacted by the outage, which was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m.

The cause was listed as damaged equipment on a power pole.

Crews were reportedly on scene working to make repairs and estimated power would be restored by 4:30 p.m.

Classes are expected to resume on Friday.