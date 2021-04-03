SportsCalifornia Sports Actions Facebook Tweet Email St. Joseph remains undefeated with win over San Luis Obispo By: Casey Buscher Posted at 10:35 PM, Apr 02, 2021 and last updated 2021-04-03 01:37:40-04 Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Streaming news 24/7