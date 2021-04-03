Watch
SportsCalifornia Sports

Actions

St. Joseph remains undefeated with win over San Luis Obispo

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:35 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 01:37:40-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7