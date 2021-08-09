Summer Promotion 2021 - Enter Today!

KSBY Summer Promotion Sweepstakes 2021

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The KSBY Summer Promotion Sweepstakes 2021 (“Sweepstakes”) begins on August 16, 2021 and ends on August 20, 2021 during the dates and times listed in the TO ENTER section below (“Promotion Period”). The time will be determined by Sponsor’s timekeeping systems. Sponsor will have the sole discretion in determining the timeliness of any action or inaction related to this Sweepstakes. All times mentioned in these Official Rules are Pacific Time (“PT”) unless expressly noted otherwise.

Open only to legal U.S. residents who are at least 18 years of age or the age of majority in their state of residence, whichever is older, as of date of entry and who reside in California in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Void wherever prohibited by law and outside the listed counties. Employees of Scripps Media, Inc. (KSBY-TV) (“Sponsor”), Universal City Studios LLC dba Universal Studios Hollywood (“Prize Supplier”), their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, prize suppliers, including any vendors providing services in connection with this Sweepstakes (collectively, the “Sponsor Affiliates”) and the immediate family members (spouse, mother, father, in-laws, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, children and grandchildren) and/or those living in the same household of any of the foregoing individuals are not eligible. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor.

TO ENTER: During the Promotion Period, watch KSBY News at 6:00 (the “Show on KSBY-TV”) each weekday between 6:00PM and 7:00PM Pacific Time (“PT”). During a commercial break during the Show a keyword (the “Keyword”) will be displayed. Once you have the Keyword, log on to www.ksby.com/contests and follow the Sweepstakes link(s) until reaching the entry page. Accurately complete the entry form, including the correct Keyword as displayed in that day’s Show. Each Keyword is valid until 10:00PM PT. Limit one entry per person, per Keyword.

No mechanically reproduced entries of any kind permitted. Illegible and incomplete entries and entries with the incorrect Keyword are void. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, late, mutilated, misdirected entries or entries not received. If there is a dispute over who submitted an entry, the entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the email account identified on the entry form. The authorized account holder of an email account is deemed to be the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, service provider, or online organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. Received entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned.

WINNER SELECTION: One Daily Winner will be selected by random drawing from all eligible entries received each applicable day, for a total of five Daily Winners during the Promotion Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries. Decisions of Sponsor are final on all matters. Limit one prize per person/household address.

WINNER NOTIFICATION AND RELEASES: On or around the next business day, Sponsor will attempt to notify the potential winner(s) via phone and/or email. If a potential winner: (a) does not respond after the first attempted contact from Sponsor within 2 business days, (b) is not in compliance with these Official Rules, (c) does not meet the eligibility requirements, (d) declines the prize, or (e) does not sign and return required documents or provide required identification by deadlines established by Sponsor, he or she will be disqualified and the prize awarded to an alternate winner as determined by random draw from the remaining eligible entries. Sponsor will conduct up to two alternate drawings for the prize, time permitting. Each potential winner may be required, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility & Liability/Publicity Release (TN residents need not sign Publicity Release) and a scan or photo of legal ID, and also to have any companion(s) who will participate in the prize activities, if applicable, return the same documentation before claiming the prize or being allowed to participate in any prize activities. If any of the potential winner or the companion(s), if applicable, is under the age of majority in his or her state of residence, then the parent or legal guardian of the minor potential winner or companion(s) must sign and return all required forms. All forms must be postmarked within 10 days of the date on notification materials if return is requested via mail or forms must be completed before receipt of any prize if prizes are picked up in person.

PRIZES: Five (5) Daily Prizes – each winner will receive a prize package that consists of four (4) 1-Day general admission passes to Universal Studios Hollywood (“USH”) (“Prize Package”) valid through 12/16/2021 (Total ARV: $516/winner). Blackout dates and restrictions may apply. Tickets will be electronic and no hard copy tickets will be issued.

The 1-Day General Admission tickets will be subject to the following terms and conditions: includes 1-Day General Admission to Park (Valid on winner’s selected date only). Parking not included. Ticket is non-transferable, non-refundable and non-exchangeable. Ticket may not be altered, copied, transferred or resold. Ticket is only valid for the person named on it, or when accompanied by the person named on it. Ticket cannot be combined with other offers, separately ticketed events, discounts, Halloween Horror Nights or sightseeing tours. Please note the CDC advises that older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Guests should evaluate their risk in determining whether to attend. People who show no symptoms can spread COVID-19 if they are infected, any interaction with the general public poses an elevated risk of being exposed to COVID-19, and we cannot guarantee that you will not be exposed during your visit. By accepting admission, you assume all inherent risks and agree to release Universal and its affiliates from liability for illness (including communicable / infectious diseases), loss, injury, or damage related to your purchase or visit. Universal reserves the right to revoke the license granted by the ticket. Park, rides/shows/attractions, entertainment, experience details and/or access to event may be restricted or unavailable due to capacity/closures/other factors and benefits/restrictions are subject to change without notice. For Park hours, visit UniversalStudiosHollywood.com/calendar-and-hours. Valid at Universal Studios Hollywood, located in Los Angeles, California.

NOTE: The Prize Packages must be used by December 16, 2021 or prize will be forfeited. If winner is unable to fulfill prize during time period, winner forfeits the prize package. Block out dates or other restrictions may apply. All elements of the prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. If winner elects to partake in any or all portions of his/her prize with no guest, the prize will be awarded to winner only and any remainder of the prize will be forfeited and shall not be subject to further or alternative compensation. Winner must be eighteen (18) years of age or older. Prize Packages are non-transferable and have no cash value. Prize consists only of the elements expressly set forth above; no other elements or expenses (including, without limitation, insurance, meals, unspecified ground transportation, phone calls, baggage, gratuities, incidentals, souvenirs, gasoline, etc.) are included in the Prize and all such expenses are the sole responsibility of winner. All unclaimed and/or unused prize packages, will remain the property of USH and may not be used as sales or trade incentive for employees of Sponsor and may not be sold, exchanged or otherwise transferred by winner, nor used by Sponsor, its agencies or clients. All details of the Prize Packages will be determined by USH in its sole discretion and USH reserves the right to substitute a similar prize or prize element of comparable value. Tickets are non-transferable and no substitution will be made except as provided herein at the Sponsor’s sole discretion. Universal Studios winners are responsible for all taxes and fees associated with prize receipt and/or use.

All tickets are valid during normal operating hours only. Operating hours and availability of attractions and shows are subject to change without notice. Some special events may be separately ticketed. USH reserves the right to change the name of all tickets. Unless specifically indicated otherwise, all tickets specifically exclude admission to special or separately ticketed “hard ticket” entertainment events at any of the theme parks, hotels, or within any of the Universal CityWalk venues.

Universal City Studios LLC d/b/a Universal Studios Hollywood is a prize provider only in this promotion; is not a sponsor of this promotion; and is not responsible for the administration of the promotion, the collection of the entries or the selection of any winner. Any disputes, claims, and causes of action against Universal Studios Hollywood arising out of or relating to any person’s use of, or participation in any portion of the prize involving Universal Studios Hollywood shall be resolved by applying the laws of California, without regard to conflict of laws provisions therein, and shall be solely and exclusively brought in state or federal courts within Los Angeles, California. Such claims shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys’ fees.

In connection with any visit to Universal Studios Hollywood, please be advised that Sponsor’s and Universal’s policies, CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. In addition, guests should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any Universal destination. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Sponsor and Universal cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

By accepting the Prize, winner, on behalf of him or herself and on behalf of any individuals who use the Prize, expressly assumes the risk that during use of the Prize they may be exposed to COVID-19, the Coronavirus that causes COVID-19, or other communicable and/or infectious diseases. Winner and Guests, if any, expressly understand that these risks include contracting COVID-19 or other communicable and/or infectious diseases and the associated dangers, medical complications and physical and mental injuries, both foreseen and unforeseen, that may result from contracting COVID-19 or other communicable and/or infectious diseases.

The State of California strongly recommends that all guests be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, obtain a negative COVID-19 test result prior to visiting, or wear a face covering.* Guests who are not fully vaccinated should wear a face covering during their visit.

*See current CDPH Guidance for Fully Vaccinated Persons <hyperlink: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/COVID-19-Public-Health-Recommendations-for-Fully-Vaccinated-People.aspx> regarding full vaccination. PCR or antigen test should be conducted within 72 hours before your visit.

All parts of the Prize selected are subject to availability and blackout dates, and subject to change without written notice or warning. Should an act of God, hurricane, war, fire, riot, earthquake, act of public enemies, actions of governmental authorities, epidemics, pandemics and the spread of infectious diseases, including without limitation COVID-19 (as defined by the World Health Organization and any of the strains, variants or mutations thereof), and any related governmental or judicial actions taken in connection with, or as a response to, any such event, or any other event beyond the reasonable control of a party, whether or not existing, known, foreseen or foreseeable at the time this Sweepstakes occurs, render the redemption or fulfilment of some or all of the Prize delayed, hindered, adversely affected, impracticable, or impossible, Universal Studios Hollywood in its sole and absolute discretion, reserves the right to evaluate and make modifications to the redemption and fulfilment processes and timelines for the Prize or portion of the Prize for which Universal Studios Hollywood is responsible for, which may include but is not limited to providing additional time for redemption and/ or fulfilment. Should the Prize become unavailable, experiences and items of a similar nature and value may be offered.

Prizes consist of only those items specifically listed as part of the prize. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any prize with prize of equal or greater value in its sole discretion. No substitution or transfer/assignment of prize by winners permitted. Subject to all terms, conditions and restrictions on face of tickets, passes or imposed by issuer. If by reason of printing or other error, more prizes are claimed than the number of prizes set forth in these Official Rules, a random drawing will be held to award the advertised number of prizes in the relevant category. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but under no circumstances will more than the advertised number of prizes be awarded. Prizes are awarded “AS IS.” Winner must pick up his or her prize at KSBY-TV, 1772 Calle Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, California, M-F between 9AM – 5PM within 30 days from notification.

Federal, state, and local taxes on prizes, if any, and any other costs, fees and expenses not listed above as specifically included as part of the prize are the sole responsibility of winner. An IRS form 1099 and other tax-related forms and documents may be issued by Sponsor if required by law.

PUBLICITY AND MARKETING: Submission of an entry in the Sweepstakes constitutes permission to the Sponsor to use entrant’s name, identity, title, likeness, distinctive appearance, physical likeness, image, portrait, picture, photograph (whether still or moving), screen persona, voice, vocal style, statements, gesture, mannerism, personality, performance characteristic, biographical data, signature, social media handles and identities, and any other indicia or imitation of identity or likeness for purposes of advertising and trade, in any medium, without further notice, approval, or compensation, unless prohibited by law. You understand that you are providing your information to Sponsor, and the information you provide will be used only in accordance with Sponsor’s Privacy Policy.

LIABILITY RELEASE & INDEMNIFICATION: By entering this Sweepstakes, you agree to release, discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, Sponsor Affiliates and their respective parents, affiliates, and subsidiaries and all of their directors, officers, employees, agents and assigns (the “Released Parties”) from any claims, losses, and damages arising out of, or relating to, your participation in this Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activities (including, without limitation, any event attended as part of a prize) and the acceptance and use, misuse, or possession of any prize awarded hereunder (including, without limitation, any misrepresentation made by the entrant in connection with the Sweepstakes; any non-compliance by the entrant with these Official Rules; claims brought by persons or entities other than the parties to these Official Rules arising from or related to the entrant’s involvement with the Sweepstakes; acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in any Sweepstakes-related activity or participation in this Sweepstakes; any malfunction, error or other problem arising in connection with the collection, processing, or retention of entry information; or any typographical or other error in the printing, offering or announcement of any prize or winner). The foregoing includes, without limitation, any claim for personal injury, property loss or damage, or death arising in any way in connection with the Sweepstakes.

OTHER TERMS: Sponsor not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing, the offering or the announcement of any prize or in the administration of the Sweepstakes, whether caused by computer, technical or human error. Sponsor is not responsible for late, lost, damaged, incomplete, illegible, faulty, or incorrect transmissions, incorrect announcements of any kind, technical hardware or software failures of any kind, any damage to any person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in the online portion of the Sweepstakes, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed computer transmission that may limit a user’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes whether caused by computer, technical or human error. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify the Sweepstakes or any portion of it for any reason, including but not limited to, if fraud, misconduct or technical failures destroy the integrity of the Sweepstakes; or if a computer virus, bug, wireless failure, or other technical problem corrupts the administration, security, or proper administration of the Sweepstakes as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will pick the winner(s) in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination date and will post notice of its action on the Sweepstakes website. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify, freeze or prohibit the participation of an individual if fraud or tampering is suspected, or if the individual fails to comply with any requirement of participation or with any provision in these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual from further participation in the Sweepstakes if Sponsor concludes, in its sole discretion, that such person: (a) has attempted to tamper with the entry process or other operation of the Sweepstakes; (b) has disregarded or has attempted to circumvent these Official Rules; (c) has committed fraud or attempted to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes; or (d) has acted toward Sponsor, any Sponsor Affiliates, or any other entrant in an unfair, inequitable, annoying, threatening, disrupting or harassing manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Any failure by Sponsor to enforce any of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules. If there is a conflict between any term of the Official Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of these Official Rules will govern.

GOVERNING LAW & JURISDICTION: EXCEPT WHERE PROHIBITED, ENTRANTS AGREE THAT ANY AND ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THIS SWEEPSTAKES, OR PRIZE AWARDED, WILL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION, AND ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS AND AWARDS WILL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS INCURRED BY ENTRANT WITH REGARD TO THIS SWEEPSTAKES, BUT IN NO EVENT ATTORNEYS’ FEES, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR OTHER DAMAGES. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions (whether of California or any other jurisdiction) that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than California. The state and federal courts located in Los Angele, California will be the exclusive forum for any dispute relating to these Official Rules and/or this Sweepstakes. All participants and winners agree, by their participation in the Sweepstakes, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the state and federal courts in Los Angeles, California and waive the right to contest jurisdiction.

SEVERABILITY: If any provision(s) of these Official Rules are held to be invalid or unenforceable, all remaining provisions hereof will remain in full force and effect.

WINNERS LIST: For the winners name(s), available after August 20, 2021, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: KSBY Summer Promotion Sweepstakes Winners List, KSBY-TV, 1772 Calle Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, CA, 93405 to be received by October 20, 2021.

SPONSOR: Scripps Media, Inc. d/b/a KSBY-TV, 1772 Calle Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405;

PRIZE SUPPLIER: Universal City Studios LLC dba Universal Studios Hollywood, 100 Universal City Plaza Bldg. 4505-2, Universal City, CA 91608.

