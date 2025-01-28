California leads the country in deadliest car crashes on the freeway

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, from 2018-2022 California was found to be the most dangerous state in the country for driving on the freeway.

Between 2018 and 2022, there were 18,890 deadly crashes in the state, of which 2,165 occurred on the freeway, which is a percentage of 11.46%, the highest of any state.

New Jersey, Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island follow behind in the top five. The state of Texas ranked 10th on the list, with 18,165 deadly crashes. However, the total fatal crashes on the freeway totaled 1,030, more than 1,000 less than the state of California.

In 2021 alcohol impaired driving deaths increased by 16% in California, totaling 1,370 deaths according to the Office of Traffic Safety.

The CHP Office of Safety has attempted to mitigate these deadly crashes by implementing programs focusing on impaired driving and speeding, but freeway fatalities still remain an issue.

For David and Nancy Chamberlin, it's not just the freeways but they say their quiet neighborhood in Carmel draws fast drivers on their residential street.

“It's 45 mph, and they're going 80 mph," Nancy said.

“I feel like people like to show off how fast their car is," Paso Robles resident Luis Garcia said. "I feel like they're just spinning just to like show off.”

Luis Garcia admits he’s gone above the speed limit to get to work, but hasn’t seen any accidents while living in the area.

Nancy Chamberlin says slowing down with age has helped her be safer on the roads after living in Los Angeles, and now traveling up to the Bay Area from her home in Carmel.

"I think a lot of it is your attitude," Nancy added. "Preferring the other person over yourself and not being in a hurry and also being aware. Having awareness of the drivers around you is like really vital."