The 8U SLO Tigers baseball team won the AWS Championship in the Bay Area tournament this weekend 8-0 over the Tri-Valley Dawgs.

Brody Clark pitched three innings and struck out six, Declan Silverstein had 2 RBI's and Jack Wisenberg added two hits. SLO had 10 total hits on the night. The game was called after four innings due to the mercy rules, 8-0 to win the championship.