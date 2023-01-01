An engaging new social video series that hits the streets and talks to Central Coast residents face-to-face. Each episode, featuring SESLOC financial representatives, will bring a humorous element interviewing people on the streets with financial trivia questions and educate them on common misconceptions when it comes to financial planning.
Episode 1: Share Certificates
What is a Share Certificate?
A share certificate is a type of savings account which yields higher dividends over a committed period of time.
Episode 2: Credit Unions
What is a Credit Union?
Credit Unions are financial institutions that are owned by the members. This can allow for better rates and member care than a typical bank.
En Español:
Episodio 2: Las Cooperativas de Crédito
¿Qué es una unión de crédito? Las cooperativas de ahorro y crédito son instituciones financieras que son propiedad de los miembros. Esto puede permitir mejores tarifas y atención a los miembros que un banco típico.
Episode 3: Scam Calls
If your financial institution calls asking for personal information or password, what do you do?
A. Listen Carefully
B. Hang Up Immediately
The answer is B. hang up immediately! Your financial institution will never call or text asking for your personal information.
En Español:
Episodio 3: Llamadas de estafa
Si llama tu entidad financiera pidiendo datos personales o contraseña, ¿que haces?
A. Escuche con atención
B. Cuelgue inmediatamente
La repuesta es B. ¡Cuelgue inmediatamente! Su insticución financiera nunca le llamará ni le enviará un mensaje de texto para pedirle su información personal.
En Español:
Episodio 4: Préstamos
¿Alguien con un ITIN puede solicitar un préstamo? ¡Mire para averiguarlo en este episodio de Common Cents!
Episode 5: Compound Interest
What is Compounding Interest?
Compounding Interest is your money making money!
How to start earning with Compounding Interest:
A. 401K
B. Individual Retirement Account
C. Time! It's never too early to start saving!
En Español:
Epispodio 5: Interés compuesto
¿Qué es el interés compuesto?
¡El interés compuesto es tu dinero haciendo dinero!
Como empezar a ganar con interés compuesto:
A. 401K
B. Cuenta individual de retiro
C. ¡Tiempo! ¡Nunca es tarde para empezar a ahorrar!
Episode 6: Home Equity
What is Home Equity?
Equity is the ownership you have in your home. You can calculate your equity by taking a look at your mortgage balance versus your current market value of your home.
En Español:
Episodio 6: Valor de la vivienda
¿Qué es la equidad de la casa?
La equidad es el valor de su propiedad!
Se calcula por la cantidad que se le debe al banco por el valor de la casa.
Este tipo de préstamo se puede utilizar para saldar deudas o realizar reparaciones en el hogar.