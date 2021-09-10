Where parents can go to parents learn techniques to create a strong family foundation

'Parent Cafes' in San Luis Obispo County are helping moms and dads build a better bond with their children through reading.

The 4-week events are a way for parents learn techniques to create a strong family foundation.

The classes can be virtual or in-person, and are offered in both English and Spanish.

Each meeting has a different theme centered around emotional, social and economic support.

A major focus is child development.

The events take place in public libraries, which is an appropriate setting considering the emphasis on reading.

“We provide books and also zoom classes to help parents build their confidence, help them feel better about their own skills. but we also see books as a way for parents and children to bond,” said Margaret Kensinger-Klopfer , San Luis Obispo County Coordinating Librarian.

Gwen Garcia of the Center for Family Strengthening also sees an added bonus.

“It’s also bringing parents into the libraries to connect with the resource - but also connect with the other resources the libraries offer,” said Garcia.

Parent Cafe organizers say there are many untapped resources at our local libraries.

To learn more about the events, contact Margaret Kensinger-Klopfer at mkensingerklopfer@slolibrary.org.

