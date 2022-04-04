10 Bestselling Amazon Products To Make Your Backyard Come Alive This Spring

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

As the spring weather starts to take hold, many of us turn our thoughts to our backyard and patio spaces in anticipation of the balmy summer days to come. If you’re hoping to transform your backyard into a warm-weather oasis in time for garden parties and family cookouts, you might want to start shopping now.

With the help of a few curated items, you can create a wonderland of blooming flowers and vibrant vegetables, and a safe haven for birds and butterflies. If you’re looking forward to relaxing in your outdoor space while lovely creatures flit and flutter around you, check out this list of Amazon goodies that can revamp your backyard into your happy place.

Provide a place for birds to hang out in your yard with this trio of hummingbird homes. Each of these hand-woven hanging bird houses is crafted from grassy fibers that allow birds to grip onto the houses more easily. Several Amazon reviewers noted that birds nested in these houses fairly quickly after hanging them up. The pack of three is listed for $17.45 on Amazon.

Get your gardening on with this raised planter box with legs. This planter box offers convenience, as you don’t have to bend over to tend to the garden and you can roll it anywhere you’d like. With a drainage hole in the middle of the cart, plants can be planted directly in the bed. Find it on Amazon for $85.82.

Take the chill out of spring evenings with this outdoor fire pit. Constructed with woven steel for a wicker appeal, the fire pit can transform into a bistro table by simply placing the lid on top of the fire bowl. The included lava rock gives that elegant yet earthy look. Reviewers have commented that the the heat output is great, too. It’s available on Amazon for $189.50.

Give birds a sturdy place to bathe and drink with this solidly constructed bird bath from Hanizi. Its rustproof material ensures longevity while the plastic bowl easily detaches from the steel ring for quick cleaning. Several Amazon reviewers highly recommend it for being simple to clean and easy to attach to a railing. It’s available for $22.99.

Bloom 35 varieties of luscious flowers that attract pollinators like butterflies, birds and bees with this wildflower seed mix. This bag of seeds is 100% pure, containing zero filler material. Good for all zones, the seeds are for both annual and perennial varieties. We couldn’t help but notice all the glowing reviews on Amazon. Grab it for $14.99.

Save space with this vertical planter. It contains five stackable planters with four planting locations per planter, allowing you to have up to 20 plants in one location! Just water the top and the rest of the tiers will self-water from your pour. One reviewer exclaimed that her herbs were growing like crazy. This one is listed on Amazon for $37.75.

This transparent birdhouse will suction to any plain glass window and draw birds right up to where you can observe them. The seed tray slides out for easy refilling and the clever design of the bird feeder keeps it out of reach for squirrels. Some happy customers have even commented on how much their cats love it. The birdhouse is available for $29.90 and comes with a lifetime guarantee.

Constructed of solid, smooth wood, this raised garden bed is separated into two different growing areas so you can create your dream garden. For $97.99, you can purchase the 8-foot-by-4-foot planter and grow a lush collection of vegetables, herbs and flowers right in your backyard.

With the capacity to hold 20 fluid ounces of hummingbird nectar and five metal feeding ports to accommodate several birds at once, this beautiful red glass feeder will attract local hummingbirds to your yard. Fill it with a simple homemade sugar water mixture to sweetly seduce the little birds. Amazon reviewers liked how beautiful it looked hanging up outside. Get it for $19.28.

Bring nature right to your deck with this handcrafted indoor/outdoor macrame plant holder. Made from natural cotton rope and waterproof wooden beads, it’s strong enough to hold a wide variety of plants. With a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, many customers love this option for creating a floating garden. The set of three macrame hangers is available on Amazon for $10.99.

Turn your outdoor space into one that you — and the local wildlife — will adore. It doesn’t take much to bring vibrant color and buzzing life to a backyard!

