13th annual Empty Bowl event raises money for 5Cities Homeless Coalition

On Thursday, community members in Arroyo Grande gathered for the 13th annual Empty Bowls event in support of a local non-profit.

Attendees were served soup in bowls that were hand-crafted and donated by local artists on the Central Coast, which they could then take home.

A raffle was also hosted at the event.

Organizers say proceeds from Thursday's ticket sales will go toward the 5Cities Homeless Coalition.

“Everyone can just come together [and] enjoy a meal," Devon McQuade, Associate Director of 5Cities Homeless Coalition, said. "They get to learn about 5Cities Homeless Coalition, and it really just brings everybody from all walks of life together.”

More information on the organization that Empty Bowls benefited can be found on its website.