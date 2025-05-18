2025 Central Coast Ukulele Festival brings together 'community' of musicians

Music filled the air in Arroyo Grande on Saturday as the annual Central Coast Ukulele Festival made its return to Heritage Park.

Nearly a dozen different ukulele bands serenaded the audience throughout the afternoon.

Two hula troupes also performed dances to traditional Hawaiian music.

Attendees enjoyed a selection of food and drinks during the event.

Nancy Piver, the music director for the SLO Strummers, told KSBY that the community of musicians throughout the Central Coast has been growing.

"This community is thriving. There are ukulele players in every city, there are lots in the South County," Piver said. "We do some instrumental, ensembles, like a 'Uke-stra.'"

Organizers say this year's free festival serves as a fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Arroyo Grande Valley.