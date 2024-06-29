Arroyo Grande 7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint, suspects at large

An Arroyo Grande 7-Eleven employee was robbed at gunpoint by three men early Friday morning.

Police said around 1 a.m. Friday, a 7-Eleven employee in the 700 block of South Elm Street was robbed at gunpoint by three masked men who have yet to be caught.

The men reportedly demanded money and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the area before police arrived. The men reportedly threatened the employee prior to leaving, police said.

The suspects were last seen running west on The Pike towards Lancaster Drive.

Police said they have video from the store showing the suspects, although they have not yet made the video accessible to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Arroyo Grande Police Department Detective Unit at (805) 473-5110. You can also report information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 549-STOP.