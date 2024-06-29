Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityArroyo Grande

Actions

Arroyo Grande 7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint, suspects at large

Three masked men held the employee at gunpoint before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash. They remain at large.
arroyo-grande-police.png
KSBY
arroyo-grande-police.png
Posted at 10:45 PM, Jun 28, 2024

An Arroyo Grande 7-Eleven employee was robbed at gunpoint by three men early Friday morning.

Police said around 1 a.m. Friday, a 7-Eleven employee in the 700 block of South Elm Street was robbed at gunpoint by three masked men who have yet to be caught.

The men reportedly demanded money and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the area before police arrived. The men reportedly threatened the employee prior to leaving, police said.

The suspects were last seen running west on The Pike towards Lancaster Drive.

Police said they have video from the store showing the suspects, although they have not yet made the video accessible to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Arroyo Grande Police Department Detective Unit at (805) 473-5110. You can also report information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 549-STOP.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

More News In Your Community