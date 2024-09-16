Arroyo Grande businesses brace for major bridge replacement project

With one bridge project wrapped up, Arroyo Grande is gearing up for what they call its largest capital project ever.

“They've been talking about it for a long time," says Laura Beth Amy, owner Of Humdinger Brewing.

“There is bridge scour and concrete spalling," City Engineer Shannon Sweeney says. "There were cracks in the deck, so concerns that there was starting to be some structural deficiencies.”

The $13.2 million reconstruction of the Traffic Way Bridge kicks off next April.

Originally, the detour would’ve eliminated 15 parking spots and all parklets on East Branch Street, concerning local business owners like Laura Beth Amy.

“I went to the meeting, just to throw out the idea of maybe, 'Hey, don't take away the parklet'," Amy says.

Her six outdoor tables at Humdinger Brewing seat about 25 people, which Amy says make the parklet vital for her brewery's success.

After public input, the City has revised the plan to keep the parklets and adjust lanes.

The revised plans will still impact businesses like the Sidewalk Café in the village, since the area will be losing 17 parking spots.

“I’m concerned that people will avoid the village completely because it is such a hard place to get into already and find parking already," says Sidewalk owner Kacey Collins.

Many people KSBY spoke with were unaware that parking was available behind certain businesses.

"Having a parking sign on Traffic Way where everyone's going to be stopped would be cool," Collins says.

Sweeney says new parking signs will be installed on East Branch Street, before construction begins, to address these concerns.

Across the street, Paul Swack from Amber Creek Collections is ready for the changes.

“It kind of forces you to have to get creative with things," Swack says. "That's the way I look at it. It's like our job as a business owner is putting out fires every day. That's what we do.”

The bridge project is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.