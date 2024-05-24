Arroyo Grande cosmetology program offers real-world experience, affordable services

“A tenth grader did my hair, I couldn’t believe it," said Teri Ten-Napel of Arroyo Grande.

Many people are stopping by The Salon at Lucia Mar to receive a variety of low-cost services.

Camille Giotta of Arroyo Grande says she pays around $150 at her other salon, but on Thursday, she received hair color for less than $20.

Behind these bargains is a great opportunity for Arroyo Grande High School students.

“Not only are students graduating high school, but they're also getting all 4,000 hours to complete and test for their licensing,” said Elizabeth Villanti, lead instructor for Lucia Mar Cosmetology.

In their first year offering a cosmetology program, 42 students have transitioned from practicing on mannequin heads to working with real customers.

Lexis Medina was working on a haircut Thursday morning, dreaming of opening her own business one day.

"I'm gonna call it Royal Beauty. I named it after my cat," Media said.

From facials to manicures to hair coloring, the work done here provides essential, hands-on experience for students aiming to pursue a future in cosmetology and obtain their licenses.

“They've gone from very basic, minimal knowledge to being able and confidently provide these services," Villanti says.

Arroyo Grande High School Junior Elliot Perry is thrilled to have this learning opportunity.

“Typically it's like, if you don't get through this, you go to cosmetology school." Perry says. "And it cost a lot of money, but this program is free, so that's why I decided to do it.”

As high school students head into summer vacation, the program will continue during the summer months for adults enrolled in the cosmetology program. The money brought in from customers helps keep their program afloat and allows for many transformations.

Click here to learn more about the program or making an appointment.