Arroyo Grande elementary school adding new classrooms, boosts transitional kindergarten access

Arroyo Grande’s Ocean View Elementary is breaking ground on new classrooms.

“The last time this campus had a permanent classroom built was 1962, which was ironically, 62 years ago," Andy Stenson, Lucia Mar Unified School District director of facilities tells KSBY.

This $4 million project is part of a statewide effort to expand access to transitional kindergarten.

For the upcoming school year, California children who turn 5 between September 2 and June 2 are eligible for transitional kindergarten.

“The state of California focuses on early learning standards rather than the more traditional, academic standards that you'd see as students get older." Hillery Dixon, assistant superintendent of curriculum for the district says. "The classrooms are usually bigger and there are two adults in the classrooms to make sure that students are safe and, engaged. We try to incorporate outdoor play as much as possible.”

For parents like Jamie Palmer, the expansion is a game-changer, especially as she thinks about her 3-year-old Finley's future.

“[Transitional kindergarten] is definitely helpful because, without it, you're just paying for preschool until they can go to kindergarten," Palmer says.

Dixon highlights the benefits for families;

“It is a free program, of course, with our public schools, our TCS are extended day matching the day of our kindergarten,” she said.

Each of the new classrooms will be 1,350 square feet, complete with student restrooms and sinks. These larger classrooms meet state guidelines for funding, allowing the district to focus on further developments.

“There's tremendous pressure on the [transitional kindergarten] age level and its facilities specific to [transitional kindergarten]." Stenson says. "And any additional dollars we get would likely be applied toward future transitional kindergarten classrooms."

The project, which includes four standard-sized classrooms with two specially designed for transitional kindergarten, is expected to be completed by next summer.

Another construction project happening this summer within the school district is at Grover Heights Elementary, where new classrooms will replace old portable ones, with construction expected to finish next winter break.