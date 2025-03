Arroyo Grande police have arrested 67-year-old Steven Ruhl a resident of Arroyo Grande for lewd acts with a child under age 14 by means of force or fear.

Police say they arrested Ruhl at the San Luis Obispo County Airport where he just returned after a business trip after a thorough investigation.

Ruhl was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail. His bail has been set at $100,000.