Arroyo Grande Planning Commission denies Verizon cell tower permit

Neighbors and businesses along Valley Road in Arroyo Grande have strong opinions about a proposed Verizon wireless telecommunications facility.

“We all moved here because we love the surroundings, our environment, a nice, safe, healthy place to live,“ said Tony Kobliska, President of Sunrise Terrace Mobile Homeowners Association.

Kobliska is one of dozens of residents who live off Valley Road and are concerned about a proposed Verizon cell phone tower.

The tower would likely not only obscure some of the views from this senior park, but Kobliska argues it would also impact residents in other ways.

“We took a survey in our community and over 90% were opposed to the cell tower, and we asked their concerns. And their concerns were certainly the visual effects of this, the mental and physical health of the people here,” Kobliska said.

Verizon states the tower is needed to meet the demands of customers in the area and provide reliable service.

Kobliska says he hasn’t had issues with his Verizon service and while he’s not against the tower, he’d like to see it installed somewhere else.

Others call it an eyesore.

“It's just a big fake tree. We don’t want that in our neighborhood,” said John Wako who lives on Tiger Tail Street.

Dale Waller has owned her home on Pearl Drive for 13 years and is worried about her home’s property value if the tower were to be installed.

"We never know when we're, when we plan on selling,” Waller said.

Following community input and health considerations, the Arroyo Grande Planning Commission voted Tuesday to deny the cell phone tower permit, citing interference with views and an undesirable location.

But according to Jeff Metcalfe, the cell phone provider is looking at alternative sites like St. John's Lutheran Church on Valley Rd.

Metcalfe is a member of the church and says the discussions with Verizon are ongoing.

The church would be compensated for hosting the tower and Metcalfe says they would use the money to reinvest in community programs.

“I don't have a dog in the fight. I do want to accommodate our community,” Metcalfe says.

A Verizon spokesperson said in a statement, "While we are disappointed with the decision made by the planning commission, we will continue to work with the community and explore mutually agreeable solutions."

According to the City of Arroyo Grande’s Planning Division, Verizon could appeal the decision and has up to 10 days after the recent denial to do so.