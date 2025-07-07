Arroyo Grande Police Department arrested a man under the influence of a controlled substance

According to the Arroyo Grande Police Department, on July 6, 2025, at approximately 3:15 p.m., their department received a report of a suspicious male seen wearing an armor-type vest and carrying a firearm.

Officials say their officers contacted the reporting party, who confirmed they had observed the individual with what appeared to be a firearm.

Officers quickly located the male in the 1000 block of East Grand Avenue. Upon making contact, officers attempted to gain the subject’s compliance, but he did not cooperate.

Additional assistance was requested from surrounding law enforcement agencies, who promptly responded to assist.

To help de-escalate the situation, the subject was instructed to call dispatch so that an Arroyo Grande Police Department officer could negotiate with him directly. After approximately 20 minutes, the subject complied, allowing officers to safely approach and detain him without incident.

A thorough search revealed that no firearm or replica firearm was located. Following further investigation, the male was identified as Vincent Drake Nightheart, who was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail for being under the influence of a controlled substance.