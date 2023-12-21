Arroyo Grande responds to traffic safety concerns with new stop sign

The City of Arroyo Grande recently installed a new stop sign at the intersection of Le Point and Mason Streets.

According to the Public Works Department, the city took notice of a resident's suggestion to address confusion at the intersection due to the absence of a stop sign. After evaluation, and considering accident history and regulations, the crossing has been transformed into a three-way stop.

Dave Workman, a nearby neighbor, believes the change will benefit pedestrians.

“Maybe it's better for a pedestrian to try to cross," Workman said. "They don't have to look so many ways.“

While adding a stop sign is seen as a positive step, some locals want further safety measures, such as speed bumps or lowered speed limits.

“We're worried about it," said neighbor Kevin Price. "You know, [the kids] can't play out on the street. They can't ride their bikes. Yeah, it's, it's pretty dangerous. A lot of people running the stop sign.”

Public Works says no additional modifications are planned for this intersection.

Arroyo Grande police report just one collision on the street unrelated to the absence of a stop sign.