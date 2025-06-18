Arroyo Grande to fully ban distribution of e-cigarettes

Arroyo Grande has moved for a total ban on the distribution of vapes. In the past, electronic cigarettes approved by the FDA were allowed to be sold in the city.

David Culver, the Interim Police Chief of Arroyo Grande, said with a slow enforcement process, it was still possible for some unapproved vapes to be distributed locally.

“This amendment allows the enforcement of not allowing vendors retailers to sell electronic cigarettes then it’s not a guessing game as to what product has or hasn’t been approved or where they are in that process,” Culver said.

This expands a 2019 ordinance aimed at stopping distribution to minors.

“We really needed to take some steps to see what we could do as a city to prevent electronic cigarettes from being sold and ending up in the hands of minors,” Culver said.

Health officials say banning the sale of all vape products, even those that are FDA-approved, will have a big impact on young people in the community.

Amy Gilman is the Tobacco Control Program manager at the County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department. She said this amendment will help stop the potential for addiction before it can start.

“The city is taking a proactive step to also not sell those within the city and reduce access for young people,” Gilman said.

Lowering the exposure for young adults is the goal of getting rid of the existing loopholes.

“Minors certainly are our focus here and we’re trying to reduce access and utilization by young people in our area," Gilman said. Teens all the way up to young adults in college are still in an epidemic of vape use.”

The City Council will revisit the ordinance before it becomes official on June 24th.