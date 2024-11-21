Arroyo Grande Woman's Club gears up to host annual Artisan's Faire Saturday

On Saturday, the Woman's Club of Arroyo Grande will host its annual Artisan's Faire to raise money for local students.

The fair will take place at the Woman's Club Community Center in Arroyo Grande from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers say over 45 local vendors will be selling hand-made items, jewelry, and art made from wood, fabric, and glass.

The event will also reportedly feature an "Artisan's Cafe," where attendees can purchase lunch and baked goods.

KSBY spoke with a member of the Woman's Club ahead of the Artisan's Faire to find out what locals can expect at this year's event.

"It was originally founded to support the community. So by doing this, we support students. We support [...] the artists. We get to meet a lot of people from the community, and we get to see the support that the community gives us," Anne Kunzig, an event coordinator, said.

Organizers say the money raised from Saturday's event will go toward scholarships for students at Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, and New Tech high schools, as well as Cuesta College.